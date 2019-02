City seeks feedback on Wasena Bridge replacement

Roanoke residents and business owners in the Wasena neighborhood have another chance tonight to weigh in on the scheduled replacement for their gateway bridge. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Hear our extended in-studio conversation with Roanoke City manager Bob Cowell below:

