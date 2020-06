City of Roanoke asking for community feedback on transit transfer center plans

The City of Roanoke’s Capital Improvement Program is continuing to work on their plans for a new transit transfer station and they’re looking for the community’s input. WFIR’s Rachel Meell has more:

To view conceptual renderings of the facility, click here. Community members are invited to provide feedback on the illustrations by sending an email to communityengagement@roanokeva.gov with the subject line: ROANOKE TRANSIT TRANSFER STATION.