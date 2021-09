City Manager Bob Cowell on Star City Strong panel

From “quick fix projects” to long-term transformational initiatives. That’s how Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell described the final 9 projects recommended to City Council – and accepted without objection on Monday – by the “Star City Strong” panel. The resident-driven committee helped decide how 64 million dollars-plus of American Rescue Plan money would be spent. Bob Cowell was live in-studio this morning; hear the complete conversation below; watch it on Facebook.