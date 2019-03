City Council looks for equity in new comp. plan

Its called “Roanoke 2020” – the first full update of the “community plan” in almost two decades. Roanoke City Council got an update yesterday, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Correction: City Council will vote by the end of this year, and the updated plan will be called City Plan 2040.