City Council candidate links more opportunity to curbing violence

| By

The correlation between opportunity and violence is a subject on the mind of at least one Roanoke City Council candidate. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke with Djuna Osborne this morning:

4-11 Djuna Osborne Wrap#2-WEB

Click below to hear our extended conversation with Djuna Osborne live in-studio:

Djuna Osborne 4-11