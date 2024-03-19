City Council amends zoning to create more affordable housing

It took almost four hours last night at a public meeting, but when it was over Roanoke City Council voted 5 to 2 to amend its zoning regulations. The new “Urban Center district” is meant to allow for the creation of more multi-family and affordable housing within the city.

Most of the speakers during the public hearing before the vote expressed concerns about the rezoning proposal; advocates said it was an approach other cities across the country are adopting in order to address the affordable housing crunch. Councilman Peter Volosin (pictured left) before he voted “yes.”