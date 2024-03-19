City Council amends zoning to create more affordable housing

Published March 19, 2024 | By Gene Marrano

It took almost four hours last night at a public meeting, but when it was over Roanoke City Council voted 5 to 2 to amend its zoning regulations. The new “Urban Center district” is meant to allow for the creation of more multi-family and affordable housing within the city.

Most of the speakers during the public hearing before the vote expressed concerns about the rezoning proposal; advocates said it was an approach other cities across the country are adopting in order to address the affordable housing crunch. Councilman Peter Volosin (pictured left) before he voted “yes.”

WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.