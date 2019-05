Christiansburg Police go retro — for one week

| By

News release: The Christiansburg Police Department is celebrating National Police Week in style – well, in 1970s style. All week, from May 13 to May 20, officers are throwing it back a few decades and sporting the department’s former uniform to honor those who came before them. The French light blue shirts with dark blue epaulets were worn by officers of the Christiansburg Police Department for about 20 years, ceasing in 1990.