ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke-based nonprofit has completed renovations to its headquarters, aiming to improve how it supports families across the region.

CHIP of the Roanoke Valley, which stands for Child Health Investment Partnership, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at its building on the corner of Third Street and Albemarle Avenue Southwest. The event highlighted several newly upgraded spaces, including a modernized lobby, an improved conference room, and a redesigned basement now serving as a centralized Family Resource Center.

“Thanks to the Delta Dental Foundation, we were able to renovate the lobby and conference room with updated technology,” said Rachel Hopkins, CEO of CHIP. “At the same time, we began the basement renovation, which coincided with updates to our mental health building. It’s all about providing dignified spaces and the tools families need.”

The renovated basement space consolidates supplies like diapers, safety items, toys, and books. It also features a lactation “feed hub” in partnership with Breastfeed Roanoke, offering free access to nursing supplies and breast pumps.

“It’s just an elevation of the services we were already providing,” said Tiffany Dennis, CHIP’s major gifts officer. “Everything is centralized now, and it’s streamlined how we serve enrolled families both during home visits and in the office.”

CHIP is a home-visiting program focused on maternal and child health, typically serving underinsured families or those on Medicaid. Services range from healthcare and mental health support to parenting resources and developmental guidance from pregnancy through kindergarten entry.

Hopkins said CHIP recognizes that families come in many forms, noting that the organization works with grandparents, foster parents, and bilingual households—about 40% of CHIP’s clients are Spanish-speaking.

“Families look different these days,” she said. “We aim to meet them where they are.”

When asked about ongoing changes in state and federal funding, Hopkins said the organization has adapted by shifting its primary funding to Virginia’s General Fund and finalizing contracts with insurance providers. However, she acknowledged that some community partners are experiencing losses in funding, prompting broader conversations about how CHIP and similar organizations can support family planning and long-term child development in uncertain times.

More information about CHIP of the Roanoke Valley, including ways to request services or volunteer, is available at www.chiprv.org.