CHIP distributing COVID-19 Survival Kits

The Child Health Investment Partnership of Roanoke Valley – CHIP – has been assembling and distributing what it calls “survival kits” for the hundreds of low-income families it serves – clients now home bound for the most part with the downtown Roanoke CHIP office closed. Beside USDA food boxes, the initial “COVID-19 Survival Kits” as they’ve been labeled include activities for kids, cleaning supplies and other items designed to weather the COVID-19 pandemic. Autumn Lavering is the Director of Development:

