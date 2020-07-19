Child death investigation part of two in Roanoke County

Published July 19, 2020 | By Ian Price
From Roanoke County Police: Roanoke County Police are responding to two separate incidents today.
 
Police were called to the Food Lion on Plantation Rd at 1:45 p.m. with a report of a male with a gun making threats toward people. He was taken into custody about 10 minutes later.
 
Police were called to Tanglewood Mall at 3:20 p.m. for a report of a female behaving erratically. They are now conducting a death investigation of a child.
 
Detectives are on scene at both locations. Additional information will be released once available.

WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.