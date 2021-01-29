Chase uses Senate censure to fire up campaign supporters

| By

State Senator Amanda Chase tells supporters of her campaign for governor that last week’s censure by her Senate colleagues is flatly illegal, and she promises a federal lawsuit soon. The formal reprimand cites “conduct unbecoming” of a senator, and it cites in particular comments the Richmond-area Republican made during and after the Trump rally this month before the capitol riots erupted. On the Senate floor before the censure vote, she said the move was a political hit job meant to derail her campaign for governor. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: