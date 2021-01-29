Chase uses Senate censure to fire up campaign supporters

Published January 29, 2021 | By Evan Jones

Sen. Amanda Chase Facebook

State Senator Amanda Chase tells supporters of her campaign for governor that last week’s censure by her Senate colleagues is flatly illegal, and she promises a federal lawsuit soon. The formal reprimand cites “conduct unbecoming” of a senator, and it cites in particular comments the Richmond-area Republican made during and after the Trump rally this month before the capitol riots erupted. On the Senate floor before the censure vote, she said the move was a political hit job meant to derail her campaign for governor. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.