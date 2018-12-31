Charges now filed against Shawn Hunter accuser

| By

Reporter Andre Whitehead with our sister station WLNI in Lynchburg reports that the woman who filed a police report in October alleging Peacemakers founder Shawn Hunter was stalking her in Bedford has now been charged with filing a false police report. Ana Lee is scheduled to appear in Bedford General District Court on January 10th; the stalking charge against Hunter was dismissed for lack of evidence. Hunter told us recently he plans to file a civil rights suit against the Bedford Police department and Ana Lee.