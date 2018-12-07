Charges against Peacemakers founder are dismissed

| By

Shawn Hunter says he was acquitted of stalking charges in Bedford County General District Court today – saying the judge threw the case out after deciding an alleged incident in a Walmart parking lot where a former co-worker accused the Peacemakers founder of stalking did not meet that criteria. Hunter says he may now file civil rights charges against the Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney office and the police department over his arrest on that stalking charge, which he says was not supported by a video tape of the Walmart parking lot.