Chamber hosts pre-session legislative meeting

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce held its 32nd annual Pre-session Legislative Meeting and Breakfast this morning at the Salem Civic Center. With the Democrats gaining control of both General Assembly chambers as of January – but with a Republican Governor, Glenn Youngkin, having veto power, Roanoke Democratic Delegate Sam Rasoul says there is still room for bi-partisanship. Rasoul,

Republican Delegate Joe McNamara and GOP State Senator David Suetterlein spoke about joint efforts to eliminate the local grocery tax, more public education and mental health funding and additional state money for transportation projects including I-81 improvements. Rasoul is optimistic.