Center in the Square in downtown Roanoke is working to bring a Brady’s Distillery satellite tasting room to its atrium on the ground floor. Center president and CEO Tara Marciniak was live in studio this morning; the Brady’s distillery owners are also partners in the rooftop Six & Sky restaurant. Marciniak says they are hopeful to have the atrium tasting room open by early next year. Hear the complete in-studio conversation on the link below or watch it on Facebook.

Continue Reading