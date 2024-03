Celebrating sound at 5 Points Music Sanctuary

5 Points Music Sanctuary is off to another good year, providing live entertainment as well as a gathering space for a wide variety of events. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports by the end of the year they hope to call the building their own.

www.5pointsmusic.com