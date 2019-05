Cave Spring Middle student dead from apparent self-inflicted gun shot

| By

Roanoke County police were called to the scene of an attempted suicide on Saturday night around 7 – and upon arrival found a deceased juvenile, from what appears to be a self-inflicted gun shot wound. No name was released but Roanoke County police do identify the victim as a male Cave Spring Middle School student. Administrators and resource officers at Cave Spring Middle were made aware of the situation so they could provide assistance to students impacted by the apparent suicide