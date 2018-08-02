Cave Spring High School rounding into shape after renovations put on hold

| By

Cave Spring district school board member Mike Wray says everything will be ready to go when students return to Cave Spring High School on August 13. Roanoke County has been scrambling to get the 50-year-old building up to speed after originally planning to start extensive renovations this summer. During a media tour today Wray said certain needed-repairs were instead “nursed” through the previous school year instead of being fully made because of the anticipated renovations – now on hold since the only contractor’s bid came in 17 million dollars over what was budgeted.

