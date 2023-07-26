Cathcart says vote by Grandin Court Neighborhood Association was “unlawful”

Members of the Grandin Court neighborhood association voted last week to remove President Owen McGuire and Secretary Freeda Cathcart in a 63-25 vote; that came after McGuire and Cathcart were vocal in their concerns about the coffee shop proposal for Fishburn Park. But Cathcart says today the vote was unlawful according to the organization’s own bylaws – and that she and McGuire are still the association’s rightful leaders.

Cathcart says she and McGuire intend to propose new bylaws at the Grandin Court neighborhood association meeting in September, with a vote on leadership then scheduled for November. Cathcart also alleges the City Council-created Roanoke Neighborhood Advocates group present at last week’s meeting was biased towards ousting them, with Council now leaning in favor of the Fishbern Perk proposal.