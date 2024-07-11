Carilion unveils major gift towards cancer center construction

| By

A new cancer treatment center that Carilion Clinic has had on the drawing board for years is closer to becoming a reality, after a major gift revealed today from former U.S. Ambassador and Advance Auto CEO Nicholas Taubman and his wife Jenny.

The Carilion Taubman Cancer Center will be built where a surface parking lot in front of the Riverside garage now stands; its at least two years away at this point as an upgrade from the current Carilion cancer treatment facility on South Jefferson Street. Carilion CEO Nancy Agee made that announcement: