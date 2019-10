Carilion Sports Performance and Rehabilitation coming to 9th Street SE

Carilion Clinic’s newest rehab clinic will be geared towards athletes and “weekend warriors” when it opens next month just off 9th Street Southeast in the industrial park. Carilion Sports Performance and Rehabilitation will occupy almost 5000 square feet inside the Lab Sports Performance facility, which also features indoor playing fields that can be utilized by soccer and lacrosse teams. Doctor Taylor Griffith is a physical therapist with Carilion:

