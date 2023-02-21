Carilion simulates new trauma bay layouts – with cardboard

Carilion Clinic’s new tower addition won’t be completed until 2025 but at the simulation center near Dr. Pepper Park they are already going through exercises in spaces filled with medical equipment – surrounded by corrugated cardboard walls, matching the dimensions of planned “trauma bays” in the new tower. Trauma technicians are partnering with Carilion’s “Human factors researchers” to help design the new bays.. Nate Jones is the Director of Strategies for Human Factors and simulation at Carilion. Jones says some layout changes have already been made after running simulated emergency scenarios. Carilion will go from two current trauma bays to 5 (one pediatric) once the new tower is finished