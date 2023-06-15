Carilion rolls out new robotic tool focused on tonsil cancer surgery

| By

Cancer of the tonsil – a throat disease increasingly common in healthy middle-aged adults these days – has led to the installation of an updated daVinci robotic surgery tool at Carilion Clinic. The tonsil is a lymph node in the back of the throat that filters out bacteria. Carilion installed the updated daVinci robotic tool last month. It is controlled by surgeons that maneuver its arms from an adjacent console. Ear, nose and throat physician Patrick Carpenter says its less invasive, leads to smaller incisions and offers improved imaging: