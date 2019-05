Carilion Roanoke Memorial to undergo $300 million-plus expansion

Carilion Clinic has announced a $300,000,000 expansion of Roanoke Memorial Hospital that’s meant to improve emergency, cardiovascular, and behavioral health care in the region. Unveiled at a press conference this morning, the expansion will also include $200,000,000 for equipment and furnishings. Also planned is an additional 500 space parking garage connected to the main campus by a new pedestrian bridge that will span South Jefferson. Patrice Weiss is Carilion’s Chief Medical Officer:

