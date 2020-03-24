Carilion, retirement communities seek medical supplies – and more

| By

The need for more medical supplies and protective equipment has reached the local retirement communities as well – Our Lady of the Valley in Roanoke is asking for donations of disposable face masks, gloves and gowns. Protective equipment donations can be dropped off at the North Jefferson Street facility or picked up on request. See the Our Lady of the Valley Facebook page to inquire about donating those items. Executive director Lori Richards Viar says that’s not all:

Meanwhile like many other health care-related organizations, Carilion Clinic is asking for donations of Personal Protective Equipment and other surplus medical supplies, through the end of this week to help protect its staff and patients. The “PPE’s” requested include gloves, masks, nasal swabs, hand sanitizers and gowns. Carilion has established dropoff points for donations – including outside the former JC Penney store at Tanglewood Mall. Habitat for Humanity Roanoke Valley donated face masks this morning. Dr. Steven Nussbaum is the chair of surgery at Carilion Clinic:

