Carilion moving outpatient mental health services to Tanglewood

| By

Carilion Clinic will move its mental health outpatient services from South Jefferson Street near the hospital to Tanglewood Mall, utilizing 37,000 square feet of empty storefront on two floors – adjacent to the Carilion Children’s facility. A ten million dollar renovation project will take place at the new Tanglewood site before an expected opening in late summer 2023. Robert Trestman is Carilion’s senior vice-president and Chair of the Psychiatry and Behavorial Medicine Department: