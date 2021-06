Carilion expansion includes some challenges for builders, design firm

Carilion Clinic’s $400 million, 500,000 square foot addition that includes a new tower at Roanoke Memorial – with more patient beds, an expanded emergency department and a cardio-vascular institute – has gained momentum with a 240-foot tall crane now assembled and ready to go. WFIR’s Gene Marrano with an update on a project launched in 2019: