Carilion enlarges footprint in downtown Roanoke

Carilion Clinic’s footprint in downtown Roanoke just got larger with the purchase of the former First National Exchange Bank building at the corner of Jefferson and Campbell Avenues. That’s the historic building with the Grecian architecture. The sale price was $500,000. Wells Fargo had donated the property to Virginia Community Capital in 2017 – waiting for the ideal suitor to come along.