Cabo Fish Taco cites several issues while closing downtown location

A downtown Roanoke restaurant is closing for good. Cabo Fish Taco on Campbell Ave. SW across the street from the Market Parking Garage has closed with owners citing “several critical issues” including staffing issues and downtown Roanoke no rebounding from the pandemic. They direct people to the Cabo Fish Taco location in Blacksburg or the Cabo Food Truck until they possibly find another Roanoke Valley location.