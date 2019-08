Byrd has new football head coach; the upside of Dwayne Haskins

| By

After 10 seasons with Broadway, Brad Lutz takes over the William Byrd Terriers from the legendary Jeff Highfill after almost 4 decades as head football coach. And Case Keenum may be the Washington Redskins starting quarterback now but Skins tight end Vernon Davis tells NFL network rookie Dwayne Haskins has some upside:

WPLY-MIN