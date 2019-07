Buying a boat? State officials warn of fraudulent sales

State officials say it is a real and growing problem — fraudulent sales of boats and watercraft that can leave victims out of thousands of dollars. A common on-line scam involves showing a nice-looking boat on-line is not actually for sale. You are urged to never put money down on a boat without seeing it first in person, and make sure a title and bill of sale come with your purchase. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

