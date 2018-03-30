UPDATE: Burton lockdown is lifted

Published March 30, 2018

From Roanoke County Schools: This morning, the Burton Center for Arts & Technology went on lockdown due to a sound that was similar to gunfire. The lockdown has been lifted. As a precaution, the Roanoke County and Salem police departments responded. They have verified that there was no danger at the school. During the lockdown, Salem City Police evacuated a portion of students to the Salem Civic Center, following their protocols. Those students have returned to BCAT.

PREVIOUS: The Burton Center for Arts & Technology was placed on lockdown this morning due to a report of a sound “similar to gunfire”. A Roanoke County Schools spokesman says this is just a precaution. Salem and Roanoke County police have responded. Officials say all students and staff are safe, and parents are asked not to come to the Burton campus.

