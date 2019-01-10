Burning incense blamed for starting house fire

Roanoke fire officials say incense being burned too close to combustibles started a house fire that caused about $65,000 in damage. Firefighters were summoned to the 1600 block of Staunton Avenue last night, and the first crews arrived to find smoke coming from a second-floor window. One person home at the time got out safely.

From Roanoke Fire-EMS: On January 9 at approximately 10:03pm firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1600 block of Staunton Ave. When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the second floor window. Upon entry they found heavy fire in an upstairs bedroom. One person was in the house when the fire started and escaped without injuries. They are staying with family. The cause of the fire was incense that was being burnt too close to combustibles. Roanoke Fire-EMS reminds you to never leave incense or candles close to combustibles and never leave them unattended. Damage estimates are approximately $65,000.