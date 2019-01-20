Bundle up for winter weather, high winds, bitter cold

The National Weather Service has issued a series of advisories for the region for winter weather, high winds and bitter cold. Some areas may see snow through Monday morning, and all areas will see strong winds push in sharply colder temperatures. The Winter Weather Advisories applies mainly to the New River Valley, Mountain Empire, neighboring portions of West Virginia and Virginia Counties along and north of US 460. Accumulations are not expected to total more than one inch in most areas, but some mountain regions could see up to four inches.

All areas will set high winds and bitter cold overnight. Forecasters say wind gusts may reach 60 miles per hour in places, and wind chill values will range from the single digits in lower elevations to well below zero in higher ones.

Most of the winter weather advisories are in effect until noon Monday; the high wind warnings are in effect until 7:00 am Monday. The full list is a lengthy one, so you may have to scroll down to find your area.