Bundle up for winter weather, high winds, bitter cold

The National Weather Service has issued a series of advisories for the region for winter weather, high winds and bitter cold. Some areas may see snow through Monday morning, and all areas will see strong winds push in sharply colder temperatures. The Winter Weather Advisories applies mainly to the New River Valley, Mountain Empire, neighboring portions of West Virginia and Virginia Counties along and north of US 460. Accumulations are not expected to total more than one inch in most areas, but some mountain regions could see up to four inches.
All areas will set high winds and bitter cold overnight. Forecasters say wind gusts may reach 60 miles per hour in places, and wind chill values will range from the single digits in lower elevations to well below zero in higher ones.
Most of the winter weather advisories are in effect until noon Monday; the high wind warnings are in effect until 7:00 am Monday. The full list is a lengthy one, so you may have to scroll down to find your area.
Winter Weather Advisories
Areas Affected: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Bland; Botetourt; Campbell; Craig; Franklin; Giles; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski; Rockbridge; Wythe
Accumulating snow along with strong winds and low wind chills into tonight… .An Arctic front moving across the region this morning will usher in very cold air today and tonight. Strong wind gusts are expected to occur, which when combined with cold air temperatures will lead to very low wind chills. A period of accumulating snow and blowing snow will occur in southeast West Virginia as well as in the Mountain Empire of Virginia. Elsewhere brief light snow could also combine with an abrupt drop in temperatures to result in a flash freeze this morning. Windy conditions and accumulating snow are expected to end by Monday.* WHAT…Light snow along with a possible flash freeze expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch expected across the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Wind chills from 5 below zero along and east of the Blue Ridge to 15 below across the western mountains late tonight.
Areas Affected: Smyth; Tazewell
Accumulating snow along with strong winds and low wind chills into tonight… .An Arctic front moving across the region this morning will usher in very cold air today and tonight. Strong wind gusts are expected to occur, which when combined with cold air temperatures will lead to very low wind chills. A period of accumulating snow and blowing snow will occur in southeast West Virginia as well as in the Mountain Empire of Virginia. Elsewhere brief light snow could also combine with an abrupt drop in temperatures to result in a flash freeze this morning. Windy conditions and accumulating snow are expected to end by Monday. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chills 10 to 15 below zero late tonight.
Areas Affected: Eastern Greenbrier; Monroe
* WHAT…Light snow along with a possible flash freeze expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch expected across the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Wind chills from 5 below zero along and east of the Blue Ridge to 15 below across the western mountains late tonight.
Areas Affected: Western Greenbrier
Accumulating snow along with strong winds and low wind chills into tonight… .An Arctic front moving across the region this morning will usher in very cold air today and tonight. Strong wind gusts are expected to occur, which when combined with cold air temperatures will lead to very low wind chills. A period of accumulating snow and blowing snow will occur in southeast West Virginia as well as in the Mountain Empire of Virginia. Elsewhere brief light snow could also combine with an abrupt drop in temperatures to result in a flash freeze this morning. Windy conditions and accumulating snow are expected to end by Monday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chills near 15 below zero.
High Wind Warnings
Areas Affected: Carroll; Floyd; Roanoke
Strong to damaging winds, snow and low wind chills… .An arctic front crosses the area this morning, with a surge of strong winds and very cold air moving in behind it. Strong to damaging wind gusts are expected to occur, which when combined with cold air temperatures will lead to very low wind chills, especially later tonight. A period of accumulating snow is expected across the Grayson Highlands and the northern mountains of North Carolina. Windy conditions and accumulating snow are expected to end during Monday.
* Winds…Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
* Wind Chills…5 to 15 below zero late tonight.
Areas Affected: Grayson
* Winds…Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* Wind Chills…10 to 15 degrees below zero late tonight.
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Buckingham; Charlotte; Halifax; Henry; Pittsylvania
* Winds…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Wind Chills…In the single digits late tonight.