Budget surprise: Virginia expects $1 billion year-end surplus

| By

Virginia lawmakers will face some budget decisions they didn’t see coming a year ago: what to do with an entirely unexpected budget surplus. Virginia Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne says state revenues may exceed projections by more than $1 billion for the fiscal year that will end June 30th. The General Assembly will have to decide how all that money is allocated, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports: