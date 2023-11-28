Buchanan woman killed during Botetourt County vehicle crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday (Nov 27) at 4:28 p.m. on Route 11, one quarter of a mile north of Brughs Mill Road in Botetourt County.

A 2004 Jeep Liberty was traveling north on Route 11, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a support pillar of a dwelling, the vehicle continued into the woods and struck a tree.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Kimberly Ann Painter, 63, of Buchanan, Va. Ms. Painter was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.