Brew at the Zoo returns tomorrow night

Live music is back at Mill Mountain Zoo after a pause in 2020 when “Brew at the Zoo” returns tomorrow night. Local beer from Three Notch’d and the band Monster Atlantic -along with a food truck – makes for a unique way to experience Roanoke’s mountaintop zoo. Brew at the Zoo runs from 5-30 to 8pm tomorrow at Mill Mountain Zoo. Tickets are 20 dollars for non-members in advance online; 25 dollars at the door. Kontessa St. Clair is Guest Services Manager: