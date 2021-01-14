Virginia moves up all residents 65+ to COVID vaccine phase 1b

Governor Northam says Virginia is moving all state residents between 65 and 74 to COVID vaccine group 1b. That means many will be in line more quickly to receive the vaccines; until now, those 65-74 had been placed in phase 1c. Those 16-64 with underlying medical conditions are also moving to Phase 1b.

The governor says vaccines are now being administered at 160 sites across Virginia, and plans are in place to speed up the vaccination pace as soon as greater amounts of doses become regularly available.

