Regional Chamber launching new women-minority owned business directory

The Roanoke Regional Partnership will create a new online directory focused on women and minority-owned businesses, a resource it hopes to launch within the next month or so. Colors Virginia magazine publisher Robert Jeffrey Jr. – also a new Roanoke City Council member – is partnering on the virtual directory. Its free and you do not have to be a Chamber member. Joyce Waugh is the Chamber's President & CEO. The Roanoke Regional Chamber has announced plans to create a new business directory highlighting minority and women-owned businesses across Virginia's Blue Ridge. The directory will be available on the Chamber website in March, organizing businesses by their service or industry category.

“This directory will provide greater visibility to the diverse businesses found in our community, promote equity of economic opportunities and help eliminate barriers for minority and women-owned businesses,” said Joyce Waugh, Roanoke Regional Chamber President & CEO.

There will be no charge for qualifying businesses to be featured in the new directory. If a business is also a Chamber member, they will receive a unique identifier. Robert Jeffrey Jr., owner of Jeffrey Media and publisher of ColorsVA magazine, has partnered with the Chamber on this important and timely initiative. “The purpose of creating the database for minority and women-owned businesses is to build exposure and relationships with the greater business community to generate economic development and prosperity in our neighborhoods. With Covid-19 impacting our community negatively, it is important to promote these services to help start building economic development in our region,” said Jeffrey Jr.

