BREAKING: Two men in custody, woman still sought for Roanoke County murder

Two people are under arrest – and a third is being sought – for the weekend murder of a woman in southwest Roanoke County. Police identify the victim as 35-year-old Amber Ross of Franklin County. Officials say a man brought her to the Lewis-Gale Emergency Center near Tanglewood Mall with a gunshot wound, then took off. Police soon determined the shooting occurred at a home on Overland Drive, off Starkey Road. 27-year-old Aaron Witcher of Roanoke is in custody facing murder charges, and a 17-year-old is charged with related counts. County Police say they are looking for Shamby Walker, a woman believed to be in her mid 30’s.