Soering, Haysom granted parole for 1985 murders

Soering will be released to immigration officials for deportation to Germany; Haysom will return to her home country of Canada.

Soering has maintained for decades that he was innocent despite signing a confession early in the investigation. TheVirginia State Parole Board, which looks into such requests, turned that down, but a spokesperson tells the Times-Dispatch that parole and deportation are appropriate given “their youth at the time of the offenses, their institutional adjustment and the length of their incarceration.”

Soering was 18 years old at the time of the murders, and Haysom was 20.