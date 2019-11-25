Soering, Haysom granted parole for 1985 murders

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports convicted killers Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom were granted parole today. Both were convicted for the 1985 slayings of Haysom’s parents in their Bedford County home in a case that received international attention at the time — and to some extent, still does. Soering was the son of a German diplomat; the murders were gruesome by almost any definition, with both victims stabbed multiple times and their throats slashed. Haysom pleaded guilty as an accessory to the killings and testified in Soering’s trial.
Both were convicted before parole was abolished in Virginia, and both have made multiple earlier requests to be released; today was the first time those requests were granted.
Soering will be released to immigration officials for deportation to Germany; Haysom will return to her home country of Canada.
Soering has maintained for decades that he was innocent despite signing a confession early in the investigation. TheVirginia State Parole Board, which looks into such requests, turned that down, but a spokesperson tells the Times-Dispatch that parole and deportation are appropriate given “their youth at the time of the offenses, their institutional adjustment and the length of their incarceration.”
Soering was 18 years old at the time of the murders, and Haysom was 20.