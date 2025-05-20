Speaking live in-studio on WFIR yesterday, Ed Lynch, chair of the Political Science Department at Hollins University, addressed the proposed gift from Qatar of a 400 million dollar luxury jet to the U.S. Some critics say Qatar has supported terrorist groups in the past, but Lynch, who has spent time in the Middle East and written several books on the region, says geography sometimes calls for pragmatic decisions.

Lynch, who also worked in the Reagan White House, discussed President Trump’s Middle East trip and its impact yesterday; hear the complete in-studio interview below, or watch it on Facebook.