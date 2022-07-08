Breaking and entering arrest in Franklin County

(from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office) On Wednesday, July 6th at approximately 10:50 pm, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a report of a Breaking and Entering in progress at a building located at 14189 Franklin Street in Ferrum. This three-story building houses two businesses and apartments, on varying floors. Deputies arrived on scene within minutes and observed that an entrance of one business (Crooked Road Mart) had been damaged, as well as a window to the other business (JNI, Inc.) was broken.

Joshua Lemuel Morrow, 22 years old of Browns Summit, North Carolina, was encountered inside of the Crooked Road Mart business and placed under arrest. Morrow was charged with a total of six felonies and two misdemeanors relating to this case and is currently being held without bond.