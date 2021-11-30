Boys & Girls Clubs aims high on Giving Tuesday

On this “Giving Tuesday” dozens of non-profits in the area are asking for donations large or small. That includes Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, which recently expanded to 12 sites from 7 and welcomes around 400 children every day for afterschool programs. Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia looks to raise $50,000 today with help from a $5000 matching grant. At a fundraising event this morning, Director of Development Emily Pinkerton said grants don’t provide all the funds needed to operate.