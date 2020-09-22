Bowers calls City Council move on Osborne replacement hypocritical

| By

Roanoke City Council will ask a Circuit Court to approve a plan to fill the unexpired seat of council member Djuna Osborne with a “qualified voter” from Roanoke City, to run through December 2022. Applications from the public would then be accepted through October 1. City Council plans to hold that public hearing at its October 5th public meeting and then vote on a replacement for Osborne October 19. But this morning Independent Mayoral candidate David Bowers criticized the City’s decision to not to call for a special election to replace Osborne, who resigned last week.

9-22 Bowers Sound-WEB