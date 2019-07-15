Botetourt woman killed in I-81 accident

| By

State Police say a Botetourt County woman was killed when her car left Interstate 81 a few miles north of the Cloverdale exit and struck a guardrail. It happened in the early morning hours last Friday. Police say 27-year-old Ashley Brooks of Buchanan was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police Trooper A.S. Cummings is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Jul 12) at 2:02 a.m. on Interstate 81 at the 152.5 mile marker, two miles north of Route 220 in Botetourt County. A 2005 Volkswagen was traveling south on Interstate 81, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the guardrail. The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Ashley Niccole Brooks, 27, of Buchanan Va. Ms. Brooks was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.