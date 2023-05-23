Botetourt manufacturer will boost production, staffing

Altec Industries, a global industrial machinery manufacturer, will invest $1.4 million to expand the production of Altec’s construction equipment product line in Botetourt County. Virginia successfully competed with other states for the project, creating 150 new jobs and additional investment in the existing facility.

The company established its Botetourt County facility in 2001 at the Botetourt Center at Greenfield. Altec, Inc. is a privately held company that produces aerial devices, digger derricks, and boom truck cranes, as well as many other truck body tools used by a broad spectrum of industrial customers. Altec provides products and services in more than 100 countries throughout the world.

“In its third decade of operations in Botetourt County, Altec is a true corporate and community partner committed to providing fantastic manufacturing jobs in our region,” said Dr. Mac Scothorn, chairman of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Botetourt County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Altec’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.