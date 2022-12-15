Botetourt High School welding program gets a boost

The GO Virginia State Board has approved new Region 2 projects aimed at growing the regional economy. One of those projects to receive funding is the Botetourt Technical Education Center (BTEC) and Botetourt County Schools, which will help grow the capacity to train and prepare welders. The GO Virginia funding will help support the installation of new welding booths at the Education Center campus in Fincastle. The expansion is projected to deliver 45 new welders to the regional workforce over the initial three-year project term. The GO Virginia board approved almost $167,000 in state funds for the project, which is also leveraging more than $88,000 in non-state sources. Mike Ketron is the Supervisor of Career and Technical Education: