Botetourt earns statewide recognition for rural broadband effort

| By

Botetourt County officials say installation of fiber optic broadband is proceeding ahead of schedule. The county started work in 2017 to bring broadband access to many rural areas lacking it, and Board of Supervisors Chair Billy Martin says more than 1,000 additional homes will be added by the end of the year. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

08-07 Botetourt Broadband Wrap-WEB