Botetourt County surveys remote workers- how can the county support them?

Published July 17, 2023 | By Gene Marrano

Botetourt County is looking for ways to identify and support remote workers living in the county. First, county officials want feedback from those who work away from the office – and to do that they have launched an online survey that’s active from today through July 31. Tiffany Bradbury is the director of communications for Botetourt County; she says the online survey takes about 5 minutes. Those who fill it out are eligible for gift card drawings that can be used at local restaurants and businesses. See the Botetourt County website for a link below:

Link to survey here for Botetourt County remote workers

 

WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.