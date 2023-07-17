Botetourt County surveys remote workers- how can the county support them?

| By

Botetourt County is looking for ways to identify and support remote workers living in the county. First, county officials want feedback from those who work away from the office – and to do that they have launched an online survey that’s active from today through July 31. Tiffany Bradbury is the director of communications for Botetourt County; she says the online survey takes about 5 minutes. Those who fill it out are eligible for gift card drawings that can be used at local restaurants and businesses. See the Botetourt County website for a link below:

Link to survey here for Botetourt County remote workers